In Green Co-ord Set, Sunny Leone Continues to Rule a Million Hearts

From making her debut with Jism 2 in 2012 to giving several super hits to date, Sunny Leone has been ruling our hearts for the last decade. From doing movies to hosting one of our favourite reality shows on MTV Splitsvilla, it seems like the actress is on a marathon.

The diva has always kept all the fashion critics on their toes. Every episode shows her an on-point fashion game and in case you miss these episodes, her Instagram feed is the next best option to follow her. Recently, the actress posted a bunch of pictures from the sets of MTV Splitsvilla X4.

We all know “green is the colour of the season” and following the trend, she wore a co-ord set with a match crop jacket. The co-ord had a solid green-coloured crop top and a pair of shorts that had a few stars detailing at one side. The jacket showed up a subtle combination of powder pink and green.

Keeping it very minimal she just opted for a pair of hoops and glasses. While posting these pictures, she wrote, “Going Green!”

Before this, she posted another perfect picture and gave some major vacation outfit inspo. Her white graphic crop T-shirt and emerald green mini skirt with belt detailing made her look prettiest. We definitely can’t take our eyes off her colourful sneakers and glasses.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting the reality show MTV Spiltsvilla 14 on MTV. Sunny has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, directed by Ramesh These, in addition to the reality show. On the other hand, Payal Rajput’s upcoming films include Kirathaka, directed by Veera Bhadram, and Angel, directed by KS Adhiyaman. Both films are currently in production. However, there has been no word on Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming projects.

