In Green Lime Lehenga, Keerthy Suresh Personifies Grace; See Pics Here

Among the most stylish and iconic divas of the South Indian film industry, Keerthy Suresh’s name pops instantly in our minds. For many years, she won the hearts of millions with her outstanding, powerful performances on-screen, and her fame has only grown.

Whether it’s killing the glam game in classic desi drape avatars or making everyone go wow with her super-high Lehenga fashion flair, the actor is definitely at the top and can offer everyone fashion cues. Keerthy graced the gala pre-release event of her next women-centric sports flick, Good Luck Sakhi, on January 26 with lehenga to excellence.

Instagram users also got a glimpse of the same look from her shoot. The Mahanati actor wore a gorgeous lime green lehenga blouse from the shelves of the house of Mishru. The embroidery on the pleats of the lehenga was coupled with a lavishly decorated choli and a matched beaded dupatta. Archa Mehta, Keerthy’s stylist, crafted and conceived her look.

She accessorised her look with a conventional choker necklace and no earrings. Keerthy also went for a simple makeup look, with accentuated cheekbones, soft pink lips, and bare eyes. Speaking of hair, she kept it basic with a messy bun to complete her “sublime” look in the lime shade.

Just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, we cannot help but gush over Keerthy’s look. Sam dropped a cute comment on Keerthy’s picture addressing her as “Love.”

While we are completely impressed by her ensemble and believe it was just amazing, let us not forget that she has been in the fashion run for a long time and has treated us with numerous breathtaking looks.

In one of her most recent ones, she appears to be a dream. The actor wore a maroon lehenga with exquisite embroidery work and ornaments. She completed her ethnic marvel with a similar embroidered dupatta with fringe trimming.

We are definitely eyeing Keerthy’s wardrobe for some edgy ethnic inspirations.

