In Heartfelt Birthday Post, Deepika Padukone Thanks Sister Anisha for Keeping Her Grounded

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating sister and badminton player Anisha Padukone's birthday. Along with a picture of the two, the actress shared a heartfelt post for Anisha and thanked her for keeping her grounded. Calling her the 'anchor' of her life, she wished good health and peace for her.

"Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day ‘My Little One’! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you!" Deepika captioned the post.

In the picture, Deepika and Anisha can be seen wearing ethnic outfits. While Deepika is dressed in a red saree, Anisha wore a black suit. Take a look:

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.