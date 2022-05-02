In her Birthday Week, Sonali Patil Shares an Emotional Post for her Father

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 fame Sonali Patil, who is very active on Instagram, shares various photoshoot pictures and reels to stay in the spotlight. During her stint in the Bigg Boss house, the actor was often seen cherishing the memories of her father. Sonali recently shared an emotional video in the memory of her father.

Sonali’s birthday is coming soon and she is missing her father a lot during her birthday week. She shared a video in her father’s memory. Giving a caption to this video, she said, “Koi toh bataye yaar ye papa kisi duniya se aate hai". She made the video with some of her childhood photos as well as her current pictures and some photos with her father. After seeing the video, fans also got emotional. The video received more than 16,000 views on Instagram.

Earlier, she posted another picture with her father on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. With the photo, she wrote, “On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, an old photo of Sonali with her father.” She also used hashtags like Daddy’s girl, Baba, and Daughter’s Day. The post got 8,000 likes on Instagram.

Sonali was recently seen in Marathi Bigg Boss Season 3. She ruled the show with her language, personality and beauty. She also made a huge fan base through this show.

Sonali made her television debut in 2018 with the Marathi TV show Julta Julia Jultay Ki. She played the role of Rekha. In 2020, she played the protagonist, Vaijayanti, in the daily soap Vaiju Number 1. In the series, she acted in the role of a quick-witted girl, who has a unique solution to all the problems. In 2021, she appeared in a popular crime thriller show Devmanus wherein she played the role of advocate Arya Patil.

She made her debut with the 2018 film Aaron in which she played the role of Swastika Mukherjee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.