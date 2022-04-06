In Her Latest Vlog, Alya Manasa Shares Her Journey of Becoming a Mother Again

Television actor Alya Manasa, who recently became a mother to her second child, also runs a YouTube channel with her husband Sanjeev Karthick. The couple has named their newborn son Harsh. They recently uploaded a video in which they talked about the journey of becoming parents the second time.

Recently, the couple also celebrated the birthday of their daughter. On this occasion, they shared some pictures and videos and the fans went crazy about them.

Alya made her acting debut with Raja Rani on Vijay TV. Sanjeev was her co-star on the show, and the two fell in love with each other while working on it. Alya was part of Raja Rani 2 as well but she pulled out of the show because of her pregnancy.

While fans want Alya back after a break of 3 months, Alya says she won’t return as Sandhya anymore.

Sanjeev, on the other hand, made his debut in the 2009 film, Kulir 100°. Though the film failed to become a commercial hit, Sanjeevn appeared in several other movies.

Advertisement

Before acting in films, he was enrolled at Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in Coimbatore, after having graduated from Jaycee Higher Secondary School.

In his latest release Nanbargal Kavanathirku, which is produced by Green Channel Entertainment, he played the lead role opposite Manisha Jith, who previously played the role of Sarath Kumar’s daughter in Gambeeram. After failing to achieve success as a lead actor in films, he gained fame as a television actor in his debut TV series Raja Rani, which aired on Vijay TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.