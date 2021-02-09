In Her Memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra Recalls Filmmaker Asking Her to Undergo Plastic Surgery

In a career span of 20 years, Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in the entertainment sector both nationally and globally. Film offers poured in soon after she won the Miss World title in 2000 and since then she had an incredible journey. Though she did have some roadblocks and complicated times. Priyanka has penned down many such milestone moments in her memoir 'Unfinished'.

Reportedly, she has also spoken about an early interaction with a filmmaker, who had asked her to undergo plastic surgery. “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” she writes in her book, reports The Independent. “I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

When asked why she chose to write about these subjects, the actress said it is not to clarify anything to anyone but recalling personal moments that affected her.

"I didn’t write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone," she told Asian Style Magazine, adding, "I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I’d kept personal in my heart, things I’ve been affected by.”

She continued, “I’m a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal, I had to be very tough. When entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn’t talk about the things I overcame. I’m much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It’s a story of my life from my eyes."

From her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, from losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka's memoir will cover all important aspects of her life.