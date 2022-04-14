In Hilarious Reel, Santosh Juvekar’s Fan Fails To Recognise Him As He Removes Goggles

With compelling acting and several intense characters, Santosh Juvekar has become one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. The actor has garnered quite a significant fan following. Despite these achievements, the actor was in for a surprise when one of his fans failed to recognise him recently.

In a reel uploaded a couple of days ago, the actor showed how fans reacted while meeting their favourite stars in real life. In the reel, Santosh is seen travelling on a bus. Santosh was wearing goggles. Suddenly, a person appears and notices him.

He is surprised to see Santosh and then asks another passenger for confirmation. The fan then proceeds to take a selfie with Santosh, who removes his goggles for the picture but was surprised to see the fan’s reaction. The fan said that he couldn’t be Santosh and walked away. Santosh was surprised and was seen going after him to convince him that he was indeed the actor.

Santosh wrote in the caption that some fans fail to recognise him without goggles. His fans laughed at the hilarious video in the comment section.

Santosh never fails to impress fans with his amazing comic timing. A few days ago, the actor had shared another reel in which he was seen clicking selfies with fans. Santosh’s friends were acting as fans in the reel. Suddenly, one of his friends tries to click a selfie with him.

Not satisfied with his photo, the person hands over his mobile to someone else. He asks that person to click his photo. In a hilarious turn of events, the person asks Santosh to be more comfortable. It was followed by him asking Santosh to smile and then asking the cameraperson to change the angle. Irritated, Santosh is seen pushing him away. Santosh tagged his friends who played fans. The hilarious reel left his fans laughing in the comment section.

Santosh will be seen charming fans with his acting in 36 Gunn next.

