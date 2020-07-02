In His First Pride Post, Vikas Gupta Opens up on Being Mocked for Behaving Like a Girl as Kid

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta recently came out as a member of the LGBTQi community. Last month, in a long confessional video message on social media, he had shared with fans that he is bisexual.

Now, in his first pride post, the producer posted a new video, where he opened up about troubling childhood moments when he was mocked for behaving like a girl. He says that kids his age and senior to him made fun of his gestures, hand movements and physical features and would call him cowardly as a girl who could never put up a fight.

"I really started feeling disgusted and really started believing being called a girl is the worst insult and abuse ever girls are weak and bechari they need to taken care of and protected and I am not like them," he wrote in the caption of his post.

He continued the post saying that his perception about women changed when he met Balaji Telefilms head, Ekta Kapoor. "I met #ektakapoor & rest is myy life ahead Here I learnt what is power of a woman so trollers and my exes under fake ids thankyou for calling me a Janaani and for the stupid’s incase you don’t know your जननी is also a जनानी when you calls any of us a girl it’s a compliment it’s not an insult idiot (sic)."

Calling out those who dubbed him weak, the Bigg Boss 11 runner reminded them of winning physically straining tasks on the reality show. "Don’t ever underestimate a boy just cause he is a little feminine and please not all effeminate guys are gay or bisexual,” he wrote.

Before concluding, he took up the gender swap challenge and nominated Karan Kundra, Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey for the #WomanisPower challenge.

