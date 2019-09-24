In Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar Will Enter the Era of 1419 and 2019, Watch Video

Be it’s large ensemble cast, or a new addition to the fourth installment of the Housefull 4 franchise, the movie has been in quite a buzz lately. Akshay Kumar, who has been consistently playing the lead, recently shared the logo of the movie in a motion video on his social media.

The video says, “Enter the era of 1419 and 2019 tomorrow. Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow at 11 AM.”

The movie’s producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared the same video with the more revealing caption which said, “600 saal ka safar hoga shuru 11 baje se! Every hour has something new for you! #Housefull4 ka poster nahi, POSTERSSSS laa rahe hain hum!”

According to earlier reports, the movie is said to revolve around the theme of reincarnation and Akshay will be playing a bald king from the 16th century. A picture showing Akshay in the king avatar had also gone viral earlier.

According to an India Today report, a source close to the development told a leading daily, "The fourth installment offers a hilarious spin on reincarnation. In the first half that is set in the 16th century, Akshay sports a different look as the king. In fact, the picture of one of his looks, where he is flaunting a bald pate, went viral last year. Bobby, on the other hand, will be seen sporting long hair in this portion. Since Chunkey Pandey’s character Aakhri Pasta has been established as half-Italian in the previous editions, the makers were struggling to incorporate him in the 16th century.”

Chunkey will play Vasco Da Gama’s nephew in his past life in the film. Film shots for the past life have been reportedly recorded in Rajasthan, while London had been chosen for current-day portions. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and has an interesting ensemble of Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggabati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, among others.

