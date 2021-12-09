In Insta Live, Sushmita Sen Asks Fans to Binge-Watch Aarya 2, Talks About Her Surgery

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is currently busy promoting the second season of Aarya, which starts streaming on Disney+Hotstar from December 10. Recently, the actor did an Instagram live session wherein she talked about her role in the second season of the popular web series. She also talked about her hectic schedule owing to her surgery which she disclosed in November.

Sushmita did the Instagram live session with her two daughters. She said that she is thrilled to have acted in the “beautiful season 2 of Aarya.”

She also thanked her fans who joined her in the live session. She said, “I just have to tell you guys, the warmth, the anticipation, the love, the concern, all of it that I have been receiving with great love and excitement."

Talking about her recent surgery, Sushmita Sen said, “Between November-December, I was completely focusing on my health. On this birthday of mine, I have been focussed on my health and getting myself better and getting ready for the next 15-20 years of my life at least.”

On her birthday on November 19, Sushmita Sen said that she recently underwent surgery. She had talked about this in an Instagram video.

Sushmita also requested her fans to watch Aarya 2. “I have my fingers crossed that all of that effort and mehnat and love that we have put into Aarya season 2 reaches you in your living rooms, binge-watching it and snacking on something super fun and unhealthy,” she said.

She informed the fans that the shooting of Aarya 2 was completed against all odds during Covid pandemic as “some of the fantastic people came together.”

The second season of Sushmita Sen’s web series ‘Aarya’ will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on December 10. The first season of the web series was released in June, 2020.

