In Insta Post, Marathi Actor Akshar Kothari Reflects on Personal Life, Brother's Demise

Marathi actor Akshar Kothari recently shared a post of one of his interviews on Instagram. In the post, he talked about how difficult the year 2019 was for him. In 2019, he was going through a big crisis in his personal life after his separation from his then-wife.

At the same time, his brother Amod Kothari was suffering from arrhythmia. His condition was very serious. He also said he couldn’t sleep for several nights, wondering if something happened to his brother. He also added that in the life of an actor, irrespective of what happens in their personal life, the show must go on.

Akshar also shared that while his brother was in a serious condition, the staff of the hospital would often rush to take selfies and photos with him. And that’s when he realised that an actor’s personal life is very different; everyone wants to see an actor smile.

Akshar said that he always tried to keep his personal and professional life separate from each other. To conclude, he said all these experiences in his life helped him become a better artist.

The actor said that he is a decade old in the industry and looking back on his journey, adding becoming an actor was his choice and he loved acting. But losing his brother and all the struggles he went through has become a driving force for him, he added.

He posted this interview with the caption “The show must go on!" And he also thanked HT City and Vinay MR Mishra for this interview. The comments started pouring in. Various celebs, along with the fans, commented and showed their support for him. The post received 3911 likes on Instagram.

Akash Kothari started his career with a role in Star Pravah’s show Band Reshmache in 2011. Later he appeared on Colors Marathi’s show Chahul. In 2021, he started working opposite Pooja Birari in the Star Pravah show Swabhiman: Shodh Astitvacha.

