In Insta Post, Sruthika Thanks Her Fans For Loving Her on Cooku With Comali 3

Season 3 of the reality show Cooku With Comali on Vijay TV has been getting great reviews from viewers because of its unique content. This show, which combines cooking with comedy, has already completed two seasons successfully and is now on its third season. It started airing on January 22, 2021.

Actor Sruthika Arjun recently posted a video message on her Instagram account and thanked her fans for loving her appearance and participation on the programme.

In the video, she is seen saying, “It’s been three weeks since I last appeared on Cook With Clown 3. However, the affection of fans has been overwhelming. I am thankful to all of them."

“Fans from all over the world have been encouraging me by texting. I don’t even know if I deserve the love you fans are showing me. Because I haven’t done much yet. The word thank you is too small," she further said.

Speaking of this season, renowned culinary experts Chef Tamu and Chef Venkatesh Bhatt are the judges. The season is being hosted by celebrity anchor Rakshan. It’s contestants include Sruthika Arjun, Vidyulekha, Santosh Pratap, Mano Bala, Roshini Haripriyan, Grace Karunas and Anthony Dasan.

Actor Roshini Haripriyan became a part of the cast of this show after she quit the Bharathi Kannamma wherein she played the role of the female lead. The show airs on Vijay TV, the same channel on which Cooku With Comali airs.

