In Insta Post, Taarak Mehta Director Malav Rajda Explains How He Strikes Deal With Wife

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, the popular Indian sitcom, is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The director of the show, Malav Rajda, remains quite active in social media. He shares the pictures from the sets of the show and always finds a reason to interact with the fans. In his latest post, Rajda has shared a series of pictures with his wife

In the first picture, the director says he is explaining the scene to her. The second pictures shows the two standing together and the Rajda says here he is explaining, “yahan meri chalti hai (I rule here)."

However, in the third picture the director is holding his wife’s hand and he says here he is requesting her to let him run the show here. In the final picture, he says the wife agreed on one one condition that she “rules the house."

This wasn’t the first time Rajda displayed his humour in his Instragram post. He likes sharing his wife’s funny videos and family moments on social media. The couple also has a son named Ardaas. The couple are very good friends with Kush Shah, who plays the character of Goli Hathi in the show. Rajda keeps sharing posts related to him as well. Two days ago, he shared a cute picture featuring himself and his wife with kush. In the caption, he wrote that who needs a teddy bear when they have Kush to cuddle.

