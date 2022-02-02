In Insta Reel, Urfi Javed, in Backless Top, Dances to Viral Kachcha Badam Song 

Urfi Javed often makes heads turn with her fashion statement and what many refer to as “weird outfits". This time, Urfi has posted an Instagram reel, dancing on viral Kachcha Badam song. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant soared temperatures in a backless top. While many praised her moves on this song, some also came forward with scathing criticism for her dress. Actor and model Priyanka Tyagi commented a heart emoji praising Urfi.

Have a look at the reel-

Urfi often tries new outfits. Have a look at this video. Urfi feels difficult wearing this tube top.

Urfi chooses to write “no caption”, with her pictures doing all the talking. The diva had the internet in awe.

The actor also has a great sense of music. She uploaded an Instagram reel with the popular Bollywood number Manwa Mage from Chennai Express. Fans were mesmerized to see Urfi taking a stroll while the song played in the background. They showered heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Urfi has been seen in Hul Chul. The song has been a raging hit and is trending in 10th position in music. Vocals for the song have been provided by Korala Maan and Gurlez Akhtar. The foot-tapping music for this song has been composed by the desi crew. Urfi looks ravishingly gorgeous in a traditional outfit.

Urfi has also been seen in Bigg Boss OTT. However, she became the first contestant to be eliminated from the house. Urfi was nominated alongside Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty.

Among other shows, Urfi has been a part of Puncch Beat, Aye Mere Hamsafar, Bepannah and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. Her last screen appearance was in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Tanisha Chakraborty.

