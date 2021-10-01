In Insta Story, Vishwak Sen Seen Dubbing for Remake of This Superhit Tamil Film

Actor Vishwak Sen does not need any specific introduction. He has done a series of films and is once again all set to treat his fans with another one. This film will be a Telugu remake of a hit Tamil romantic comedy film “Oh My Kadavule". The actor will be playing the lead in the film, while PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations are jointly producing this project. The remake of the film will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The shooting of the movie has been completed and its post-production work is underway.

Sources say that the dubbing of the film has also begun. Vishwak shared a story on his Instagram account wherein he was seen dubbing. Vijay Sethupathi played the character of God in the Tamil version of the film. Earlier, it was said that Vijay may play the role of God in the Telugu remake as well, but now speculation is rife that Allu Arjun may essay that role. Vishwak will be playing a character named Ashok Selvan in the Telugu remake.

As far as Vishwak’s acting journey is concerned, he started as an assistant director before becoming an actor. He is one of those heroes who had no background in Tollywood but still managed to gain a lot of popularity and became successful. Vishwak made his acting debut with the film Vellipomakey in 2017, receiving nice reviews and giving a fairly good start to Vishwak. And there’s been no looking back for the actor ever since. Following Vellipomakey, Vihswak did some good projects, entertaining the audience. Some of the actor’s performances got critical acclaim as well.

As far as future projects are concerned, Vishwak’s will soon be seen in ‘Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam’ directed by Viday Sagar Chinta.

