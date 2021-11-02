In January, Telugu Cinema Will See A Clash Of Titans For Box Office Supremacy

The teaser of NTR-Ram Charan-starrer RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, was out on Monday. The film is set to release on January 7, just a week before Sankranti. This sets the stage for a huge clash in the Telugu industry since around 3-4 big banner movies are set to release in January. Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas in the lead role will be released on January 14. The release date of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak is January 12. Telugu star Mahesh Babu has announced that his movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will also be released on January 13.

All the Telugu top league heroes are now clashing at the box office like never before. Reports say that RRR producer D.V.V Danayya has already spoken to the filmmakers to work out an amicable solution.

With NTR and Ram Charan starring in RRR, all the others are trying to find new release dates for their movies if possible. Reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan has told his producers to postpone Bheemla Nayak till March so as not to compete with Ram Charan’s film.

SS Rajamouli, whose next film is with Mahesh Babu, has reportedly requested the actor to not compete with RRR at the box office. Sources say Sarukaaru Vaari Paata makers plan to release the film in April. An official statement is, however, yet to be made.

The producers of Prabhas’ movie Radhe Shyam, which will be released on January 14, have said that there is no point in postponing the release date since it has already been postponed several times. So, it will be released as per schedule.

Adding to the already tough competition, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Bangarraju is going to enter the arena with a release on January 12, which means three movies are going to fight it out in January in movie halls- Radhe Shyam, RRR and Bangarraju. The audience is eager to see which one triumphs in terms of box office collections.

