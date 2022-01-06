In Jethalal's Airport Video, Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His Bag

There’s perhaps no other show more loved than the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in India. While all the characters of the show are loved by the audience, Jethalal holds a special place. Hence, when fans recently saw Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, at the airport, they got excited. A video in which is at the airport with his family has gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dilip, in a black mask, and a red tika on his forehead, was seen walking quickly with his trolley bag. As soon as social media users observed his bag, they couldn’t control themselves from laughing. The video has been posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, and Jethalal fans have filled the comment section of this post with amazing comments.

One of the users wrote “Bag is still in hangover", another said, “Actor number one". Seeing the video of Jethalal, a third user said that today the photographer has found the real celebrity. A user also said that Jethalal is a comedian in normal life as well and pointed towards the way Dilip’s bag was swinging.

It is evident from these comments that the audience loves Jethala’s character with all their heart. Not just Jethalal, all the characters of this show have a distinct identity. The sweet and spicy arguments and lovable relationships are adored by the audience. The show has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years.

