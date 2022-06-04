In Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Audiences Appreciate These Three Actresses

Kamal Haasan starrer Tamil action drama Vikram released in theatres on June 3 and it is getting huge response from the audiences. The film opened to a good box office collection on day one. The actors and actresses in the movie are also being appreciated for their performances in the movie.

Besides Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are playing lead roles in Vikram. The film’s star cast also includes actresses VJ Maheshwari, Myna Nandhini and Shivani Narayanan. Recently, a few fans shared a scene on Instagram in which these three actresses are surrounding Vijay Sethupathi, who is sitting on a sofa.

In this scene, these three actresses can be seen posing for a photograph with Vijay Sethupathi. Fans tagged the three actresses and applauded their expressions.

Vikram has proved to be a milestone for these three actresses. Besides Vikram, Maheshwari, Nandhini and Shivani, who are popular names in the Tamil television industry, have acted in a few films earlier.

Maheshwari has worked in Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings. Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings was directed by Venkat Prabhu. Venkat also contributed to the dialogues in this film. Jai, Shiva, Premji, Vaibhav Reddy and others were a part of this film.

Myna Nandhini was seen in the film Aranmanai 3. The movie narrated the story of a mother’s ghost who wished to take revenge. Sundar C, Arya, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu and others were a part of this film.

Nandhini was also seen in a television series November Story directed by Indhra Subramaniam. November Story was applauded for its gripping storyline and amazing performances.

Shivani has worked in serials like Rettai Roja and Pagal Nilavu. Rettai Roja failed to impress the audiences. Pagal Nilavu was a hit with people applauding the way it handled the subject of college students dealing with their life.

