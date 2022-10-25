In Karnataka, 45-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack While Watching Kantara

While Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara is already embroiled in a controversy over whether the rituals and deities depicted in the film are part of Hindu culture or not, a piece of tragic news has come out of Mandya district in Karnataka. A man reportedly died while watching the film in theatres.

The name of the deceased was Rajasekhara and he was watching Kantara at Venkateswara Theater in Nagamangala on Monday, October 24. He had gone to the morning show with his friends but started feeling chest pain during the climax of the movie. He suffered a heart attack while walking out of the theatre, collapsed and breathed his last near the theatre.

