In Karnataka Milk Federation Dept Exam, A Question About Kantara

In recent times, cinema and examinations have had a strange connection. In most cases, students have scribbled content related to movies on their answer sheets. In the beginning of this year, a school student had scribbled a dialogue uttered by Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise on his answer sheet that went viral. However, this time, it is the other way around as a question paper has gone viral for having a filmi connection.

It is known that Kantara has become something of a national phenomenon since its release and along with great box office success, has also found widespread popularity. Now, apparently, it has found its way into examinations as well. The Karnataka Milk Federation department held its entrance examination recently had it had a question related to Kantara in it.

Kantara extensively features a traditional form of animist spirit worship through dance named Bhootha Kola. The Bhootha Kola is performed by an artist who is believed to be possessed by the demigod. This art was an integral part of Kantara and that is what the question was about. The multiple-choice question, which asked candidates to answer what the recently released Kantara was based on, had the options Jallikattu, Bhoothakola, Yakshagana, Dammami.

Lead actress of Kantara, Sapthami Gowda shared a photo of the question on her Instagram stories and captioned it ‘The best part of the question paper’. This goes on to show the huge impact that the Rishab Shetty directed film has had on a whole.

