In ‘Karthika Deepam’, Mounitha Gets Fake Article Published Against Karthik

“Karthika Deepam", the TV show that airs on Star Maa, is doing quite well among the audience and topping the TRP charts every week. Every single episode keeps the audience hooked. In the latest episode, Deepa, the female lead, comforts children by telling them about their father Karthik.

The next morning, Karthik is seen looking at the newspaper and getting tense when he finds that Monitha published fake news, claiming that Karthik was the father of her unborn child.

In the next scene, Karthik screams as Surya comes and snatches the paper from his hands. He, then, says that the published news is not true.

Following this, Karthik is shown searching for Soundarya. Shortly afterwards, Soundarya comes and pulls out the paper and reads the news after which she, too, gets tense and questions Karthik about it. Karthik tells Deepa to burn the paper. Deepa goes to her bedroom and reads the news published in the paper and starts crying.

Mounitha, on the other hand, is extremely happy after putting Karthik and Deepa in a tight spot with the publication of fake news.

Surya knocks on Deepa’s door and tells her that granny is calling them. Deepa opens the door after hiding the newspaper under the bed. After Deepa goes downstairs, Karthik and Deepa together perform the Satyanarayana vratam for the well-being of all the family members. Deepa prays to God to end their problems.

In the next scene, two boys enter the function and address Soundarya as grandmother and Anand Rao as grandfather. Soundarya and Anandrao are shown hugging them happily.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here