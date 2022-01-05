In Katrina Kaif's Instagram Stories, Glimpses of Her New Home, 'Cosy Corner'

Nearly a month after Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the wedding knot, the two have shifted to their new sea-facing apartment in Juhu. In her latest Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif has shared glimpses of her new home and the view from it.

The first picture wherein we all can see the ocean was shot from her balcony. The second picture is of the balcony full of green plants and a pretty place to sit in between. Sharing this picture Katrina wrote, “My cosy corner". In the next picture, Katrina’s friend and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen sitting in the same place. Posting this picture Katrina wrote, “My cosy friend".

In the last picture, Katrina is standing with her mother on the balcony and enjoying the view outside. With this picture, the actress wrote: “Mommmmmm and meeeee". The actor has also shared some pictures of her new home in an Instagram post, the first after their wedding. The actor, all smiles in these pictures, looks excited about moving into her new home. Wearing a cardigan, Katrina can be seen flaunting her Mangalsutra, which is drawing everyone’s attention on social media.

After moving into their new apartment, Vicky and Katrina have become Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s neighbours as well. The couple also did Grah Pravesh Puja after around 10 days of their wedding.

