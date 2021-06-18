In Khatron Ke Khiladi's Bio Bubble, I'm the Party Starter: Aastha Gill

She has been entertaining people with her hit party songs from the days of DJ Wale Babu to the very recent Paani Paani. But Aastha Gill will soon be seen testing her courage and power to endure in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer is currently shooting for the stunt-based show in Cape Town, from where she spoke to us about the amount of fun she is having with co-contestants.

“I didn’t know any of the participants beforehand, I met them on the sets of the show. It took me four or five days to get to know them and then everyone was chilling in my room. I’m like their party starter, they’ve named me Aastha Chill (laughs). I am a big party animal, whenever we go to shoot, in the bus I play music. I am the DJ, I carry my speaker and play the song and we all dance in the bus aisle,” she says.

Ever since the participants travelled to Cape Town, they have been regularly posting photos from pretty spots in the South African city. But Aastha says those photos are taken on the sets as they are not allowed to step outside their bio bubble.

“We are not allowed to go out because we’re in a bubble. We can’t go to public places and explore the city because of Covid. So whatever picture we’re posting, we’re taking them on the set itself. We have such a fun bunch of people around we keep doing some or the other masti,” she says.

However, it’s not all fun and party for the participants. The show is called Khatron Ke Khiladi, so the experience is also scary. “Every morning we go through this jittery feeling in the stomach that, oh my god, aaj kya honewala hai. They don’t reveal the stunts before you’re actually there, so no time for mental prep. We go there and stand in the briefing area, the shoot is on and that’s when they reveal the stunt. They explain the stunt and within two minutes, you have to go for it. At the same time, that rush that you get while doing it, is something else, because you are giving your 100 per cent physically and mentally. Whatever stunts they give us are possible for a human body, they are tested and safe. So half the game is mental, if you’re strong, you can make it,” Aastha explains.

Talking about why she took up the show, Naagin hitmaker says, “I saw it as an opportunity to enter into the TV world, because I don’t see myself doing any other reality show than this. I was recently asked if I would do Bigg Boss, but that’s the kind of show I don’t see myself in. I’m a daredevil person in life, but this show is extreme. But I like to explore new things. I wanted to explore this side of me. I think this was like the best decision of my life.”

While she is in Cape Town, her new song with Badshah, called Paani Paani, has released. The song, starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the music video, is accumulating millions of views on YouTube. Because of the pandemic, Aastha had to record her part separately.

“Working with Badshah is always fun because more than professional, we’re personally so close. This was different from others because for the first time I dubbed a song when he was physically not present with me. He was virtually guiding me through phone call, and voice messages. I dubbed this song on the BPM (beats per minute). I didn’t even have the basic music. The next day I wake up and I get the full song, ready. He sent me the song and just wrote below, ‘blockbuster’,” Aastha says.

