In Kon Honar Crorepati Promo, Host Sachin Khedekar's Questions For Poonam More

Popular Marathi quiz show Kon Honar Crorepati has been entertaining the masses for quite some time now. The show has won the audience’s hearts. In the upcoming episode, Poonam More will be seen gracing the hot seat. A promo from the upcoming episode has been shared by the makers through Sony Marathi’s Instagram account, wherein show host Sachin Khedekar can be seen asking a series of questions of the contestant.

The makers of the show shared the promo and captioned it in Marathi, “What will be the journey of Swapnali Nikam from Satara? Watch, ‘Kon Honar Crorepati,’ Tonight at 9 p.m. On your Sony Marathi.”

Additionally, during the show, host Sachin Khedekar indulges in a candid conversation with Poonam’s husband, who shared a story on the stage of the show.

When Sachin Khedekar asked Poonam’s husband about his wife’s cooking skills, her husband says, “Poonam makes a great meal. But Poonam had made the cake when there was a wave of different foods in the lockdown. The taste was great, I liked it very much but after eating that cake I felt like it was high. Except for bedtime, I have been constantly waking up since I opened my eyes in the morning. And after a couple of days, the ups and downs stopped. So, I urge the government not to lock down again.”

The new season of the show started on June 6 and so far, it has been graced by many celebs and renowned personalities from all corners. Many shared their adventurous experiences on the show. The show manages to entertain the viewers with some interesting contestants.

