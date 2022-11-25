In Kottayam, Hundreds of Aspiring Actors Defrauded Through Fake Audition Calls

Hundreds of budding actors have been defrauded following a fake audition call in the Changanassery area in Kottayam, Kerala. The audition call was for a movie titled Anna Bhai, and it was to be held at a private hotel in Changanassery.

However, when people reached the location, they realised that the casting call was fake, and they had been cheated. Based on the audition’s advertisement, hundreds of aspiring actors made a payment and came to the location to try their luck but found nobody from the film’s team at the venue.

The crowd then filed a complaint with the local police regarding the same. It was then revealed that a man named AJ Ayyappa Das called everyone to inform them about the audition and had also taken money from them for the same.

Fake audition calls and casting agencies are not an uncommon or new occurrence in our nation. Not so long ago, leading producer Ekta Kapoor complained about fake casting agents, who used her name to make calls and extort money from aspiring actors by promising them roles in her upcoming projects. Soon, Ekta’s companies, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment, also issued a statement clarifying that they have never demanded money from any aspirant.

In another incident, earlier this year, Marathi TV actress Dhanashree Bhaleka also became a victim of a fraud casting call. She shared a video on Instagram revealing that the agency extorted money under the guise of a big production house and promised her a role in a web series. She added saying the fraudster had informed her that the process will be taken forward in Hyderabad and she must transfer money to commence the same.

Dhanashree then proceeded to take action against the perpetrators. She shared all the details about the agency, including the mail id, names of the people who contacted her, their phone numbers, bank account and Google Pay details, on social media. The actress also urged her fans to spread the word so that people stay wary of such fake calls.

