In Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta to Show Hot Chemistry During Holi Celebrations

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, we have seen Sherlyn making plans with Mahira in order to win over Karan. She advises her that Karan’s closeness to Preeta is because the latter pretends to be weak all the time.

Sherlyn makes a plan with Mahira and asks her to call Karan for help. According to their plan, Mahira will be waiting on the ninth floor and pretend as if the floor is set on fire. This will make Karan come for her rescue and thus leave Preeta.

While Karan is on his way, Kritika and Preeta come to save Mahira, who refuses to come out of the room. Mahira tells Preeta that she won’t leave until Karan is there. To this, Preeta tells her that she will inform Karan about it. Mahira, angered by her statement, decides to burn Preeta in fire.

What happens next is yet to follow, as Mahira is all set to take her revenge from Preeta.



Meanwhile, tonight’s episode we see some hot chemistry between Preeta and Karan. In the Holi special episode, the lovebirds will be seen dancing to romantic numbers in rain. Both Karan and Preeta will raise the heat with their sizzling performance on Dekho Na and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. We will also see a special performance by Rishabh, along with other dance numbers.