In Last Two Years, My Remuneration Has Skyrocketed, Says Taapsee Pannu

The gap between what artists earn on the basis of their gender is not a small matter in the film industry. While it has grown smaller over the years, there's still a long way to go before stars reach a matching point, pay-wise. Taapsee Pannu, who has been delivering a series of decent hit films lately at the box office, recently revealed that she has started earning more over the past two years but still has a long way to go in terms of earning as much as her male counterpart.

Speaking to Mid-day, Taapsee said, "In the last two years, my remuneration has skyrocketed, although the figure is still far off from my male counterparts. Producers have been happy to accommodate the price I quote. But I am in no rush to earn all the money in one go. I will never make a film suffer because of my price. I have waited for a long time, been at the mercy of people who would decide if I can do a project. Today, I have the power to make films happen."

Taapsee was last seen in Mission Mangal, which grossed around Rs 289 crores at the box office. Prior to that, she had appeared in Game Over and Badla, both of which were hit films financially. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Badla particularly earned Rs 138 crores against a budget of Rs 10 crores.

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar where the duo will play a pair old aged sharpshooters. The film is set to release on October 25 and will face competition from Housefull 4 and Made in China.

