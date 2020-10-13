In Latest Episode of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He was Never Named Inquilab

In the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host of the show and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed an interesting trivia about his name on the show.

It is popularly believed and some reports even suggest that the birth name of Amitabh was Inquilab, which means revolution. However, putting all the talk about his name to rest, Amitabh said that he was never named Inquilab, however the name was suggested by a friend of his father before his birth.

Going in detail about the story, the Sr. Bachchan shared that the Indian freedom struggle was going on in the year 1942 when his mother was pregnant with him. His mother was eight months pregnant when she decided to go out to participate in a freedom struggle.

Amitabh went on to share that when the men of the family came back home, they found that Amitabh’s mother had gone out to demonstrate for India’s independence. They found her and got her back home. That is when a member of the Indian freedom struggle suggested that the unborn child should be named Inquilab.

Big B then revealed that he was never actually named Inquilab and when he was born, poet Sumitranandan Pant named him Amitabh. Sumitranandan was a contemporary of Amitabh’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

This was revealed on the show while Big B was speaking to the contestant Komal Tukadiya, reported The Times of India. In KBC’s last season in October 2019, a contestant had asked a similar question to Amitabh and he had given the same answer.

On the show, when Komal was asked a question about a character Chander from one of the novels of Dharamvir Bharati, Amitabh revealed that he briefly worked with his wife Jaya Bachchan on a movie based on the same novel. He and Jaya shot together for a few days in Allahabad for the film Chander Aur Sudha but the movie was shelved. The contestant won Rs 12,50,000 before she quit the game.