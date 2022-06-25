In Latest IIFA Awards Promo, Sara Ali Khan And Salman Khan Steal The Show

The much-awaited IIFA Awards are here, and Colors TV has shared a new promo of the mega event on their Instagram account. The promo video shows glimpses of the awards held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The event was scheduled between June 2 and 4, 2022. The award ceremony will be aired on June 25, 2022, at 8 PM.

The promo shows superstar Salman Khan and budding actress Sara Ali Khan sharing the stage. Sara Khan is pulling the leg of megastar Salman Khan by calling him ‘uncle’. In the video released, Sara says, “She wants to launch a brand with Salman Uncle”. Salman replies to her comment, particularly in reference to ‘uncle’ that “Aapki picture gayi”.

Sara, in shock, replies “Meri picture kyu gayi.” Salman responded, “Aapne sabke samane mujhe uncle bulaya.” Sara with a confused expression said, “You asked me to call you uncle.” Sara Ali Khan’s expression made everyone laugh. The actress then launched her product named Tan Tana Tan Balm. The duo on stage then start dancing on the Tan Tana Tan Tan. The song was from Salman’s movie Judwaa released in the year 1997.

Have a look at the video.

The video has gone viral and fans of both the actors are loving their hosting skills. In less than 24 hours, the video has garnered 60k plus likes and more than 100 comments. Netizens are admiring the cuteness of the actress Sara Ali Khan. One such user wrote, “My fav Khans.” Another user wrote, “She is such a cute gurl.’’

The IIFA Awards this year saw many celebs, including Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, and others, among attendees.

The award ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul, Riteish Deshmukh, and Salman Khan and saw the dance performances of Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, and Ananya Pandey. Singers like Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Tanish Bagchi, and Guru Randhwa will also enthral the audience with their powerful voices.

