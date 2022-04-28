In Latest Insta Post, Actor Prajakta Mali's Lavani Dancer Avatar

Popular Marathi actor Prajakta Mali, who hosts the Sony Marathi reality show Maharashtrachi Hasya Yatra, is an avid social media user and she has 1.7 million followers on her Instagram. She regularly delights her fans by posting gorgeous photos of herself. Prajakta’s recent post on social media has also gone viral. She is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this look.

Prajakta gave a Marathi caption to her post which says, “How do you like Naina Chnadrapurkar? I had a lot of fun."

Prajakta’s post has already garnered more than 48,000 likes and her comment section is filled with remarks not just from awestruck fans but also from celebrities. Rutuja Bagwe commented, “Sundar Kamal Kadak." One of the Instagram users wrote, “You are looking so beautiful”, and another user confessed his love for the actress and wrote, “You are so gorgeous, love you”. Many users posted heart and Nazar amulet emojis.

The picture was about her look in the upcoming film Chandramukhi’s song release. She was seen in a beautiful Marathi traditional wear.

The trailer of director Prasad Oak’s Marathi film Chandramukhi has created a huge buzz for the film. Now the song video was released on April 26 and within two days it crossed 1,436,000 views and 1,500 comments. This film also has television star Amruta Khanvilkar, playing the titular role of Chandramukhi. The film will hit the theatres on April 29.

The song starts with the perfect beats of Dholki and ghunghru. Following the beats, the melodious voices of Madhura Datar, Priyanka Barve, and Vishvajeet Borvankar sit beautifully on the chorus. The percussion and the voices blend to create magic with the tunes composed by Ajay-Atul, the Agneepath fame musical duo.

Suvasini, a show that aired on Star Pravah, was Prajakta’s first television show. But it was with the Zee Marathi serial Julun Yeti Reshimgathi that her career took off. Prajakta played Meghna in the 2013 production.

Not many know that Prajakta was awarded a prestigious scholarship by the Ministry of Culture for higher studies in Bharatnatyam. Prajakta is a Bharatnatyam dancer with professional training who has finished her Arangetram and Visharad.

