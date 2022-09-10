In Latest Insta Reel, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Inspiring Transformation

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has made a special place in the hearts of her fans with her outstanding acting in popular films like Vikram Vedha, Kattu, Mr Chandramouli, Sarkar, Krack, and many more. The actress often shares pictures and videos on her social media to update the fans about her personal life, cinematic ventures, and photoshoots.

The actress is also a fitness freak and has recently shared a reel regarding her recent transformation. In the video, Varalaxmi is seen in a white off-shoulder top, paired with denim shorts and striking various poses to get clicked.

The Sarkar actress opted for minimalist makeup, kept her traces open, and opted for a silver hoop to complete her look.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote “ Transformation 2. If I can do it, anyone can believe in yourself” in the caption.

Fans were surprised and praised her in the comment section. As one of them wrote, “You are such a vibe.” Another said, “Great transformation” while a third said, “Beautiful dear”. The reel garnered 526 k views on Instagram.



A few days ago, the actress shared another inspiring transformation clip on her Insta handle. In the clip, Varalaxmi is seen in a sleeveless mini olive dress as she poses for the camera. The actress opted for an open hairdo and matched her outfit with beige stilettos.

Along with the photos the actress penned a long note. She wrote, “The struggle is real, the challenge is real but nothing can stop you from achieving what you want. No one can tell you who you are or what you have to be. Challenge yourself and make yourself the competition and you will be surprised with the amount you can achieve.

“Four months of hard work and this is what I have to show for it do whatever makes you happy, don’t do things to make others happy. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do.!!! Confidence is your only weapon. Believe in yourself.!!!”

Seeing the post, fans showered innumerable compliments and heart emojis in the comment box. The clip got 1.5 million views.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Tamil horror-comedy Kaatteri. She will next be seen in the science fiction thriller Yashoda, written and directed by the Hari Harish duo. The film is produced by Sridevi Movies. The movie features Samantha in the lead role alongside Unni Mukundan.

The film score is composed by Mani Sharma with cinematography and editing handled by M Sukumar and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively.

Apart from Yashoda, Varalaxmi also has NBK107 in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here