Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Lace-Up Daring Black Top | See Pics

Rihanna is going to be a mommy soon. In her latest pictures that surfaced on the internet, she is once again flaunting her baby bump in a front open blacktop. These pictures are going viral on social media. The pop star is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest these days. Rihanna and her boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky are gearing up for a grand welcome of their baby.

The two are excited about their first child. In the pictures, Rihanna is wearing jeggings with the front open black top. The top has stings on the front. The pop star has paired this outfit with a black cap. Her baby bump can be seen clearly in this outfit.

She completed her look with blown lipstick, black goggles and some accessories. Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky made their relationship public in 2021.

Not long ago, in another set of pictures, the singer gave some wonderful poses with her boyfriend and flaunted her baby bump. Rihanna is not just a successful musician but also owns make-up and fashion brands.

Rihanna’s last studio release was in 2016, and fans are waiting for her next album. She has previously talked about wanting to start a family. Now, that her dream is coming true, she is extremely thrilled. Her fans, too, are ecstatic about it.

