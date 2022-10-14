In Latest Pics, Shweta Tiwari Carries Her Mustard Lehenga With Grace

From Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to her original self Shweta Tiwari in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the diva never failed to make a mark on her fans’ hearts. Not only her acting skills but her style statements too are impressive. Every time Shweta uploads a picture on Instagram, her fans go crazy.

The diva gave a glimpse of her desi avatar and set our mood all festive with her frenzy mustard lehenga. Within minutes of being posted, the fans went gaga over her latest pictures and the comments section was filled with love and light.

And why not? Just look at her, the way she carried her monochrome mustard yellow lehenga with some chunky statement jewellery that included a set of chokers and a pair of earrings with neutral makeup. For hair, she did nothing major than her signature open wavy hair. This can be your Diwali party outfit inspo and we bet you will be making numerous heads turn.

One of the fans wrote, “Anil Kapoor is just overrated see this crazy fitness” the other one said, “Beautiful and curvy no one has so much sexiness than you. Hard work pays.” One more said, “No words for you Shweta you’re looking adorable.”

The actress not only slays her desi avatars but keeps raising the bars with her western ensembles as well. Recently, she provided a glance at semi-formal attire by sharing snippets from her most recent photo shoot. She was spotted wearing a high-waisted denim corset, a sleeveless blue textured blazer, and slim-fit shorts. Shweta’s outfit is extremely stunning and would be ideal for brunch.

With her impeccable performances in TV series, Shweta Tiwari has always captured viewers’ attention and gained a special place in their hearts. With her upcoming production, Main Hoon Aparajita, Shweta hopes to win back the hearts of her fans.

