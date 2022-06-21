In Latest Pictures, Marathi Actress Gautami Deshpande's Love For Nature

Marathi TV actress Gautami Deshpande, who rose to fame with her shows Mazha Hoshil Na and Saare Tuzyasathi, recently posted some photos to her Instagram account. In the pictures, the actress is seen enjoying the greenery of nature.

Gautami has shared photos with some lines from beautiful poetry. “It was a rainy day, of falling memories… of the ever-expanding and sometimes slow-moving…,” she wrote.

Gautami is quite frequent on social media and communicates with her fans by sharing videos and photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Deshpande (@gautamideshpandeofficial)



Gautami was captured in the middle of nature admiring and capturing the green moments. She was seen serving us cute basic looks in a white T-shirt and blue shorts. The actress knows how to keep it casual and yet elegant. Netizens formed a beeline to comment on her no-makeup look. Gautami is known for her chick and bubbly personality. She won many hearts as Sai in Mazha Hoshil Na.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Deshpande (@gautamideshpandeofficial)



The actress is often seen posting pictures and videos of nature. In an interview, Gautami said she loves being around nature. It gives peace and is the source of her happiness, she said. The actress is also known for her fancy dimple smile and fans — young and old — swoon over her smile.

Talking about her characters, Gautami once said that she relates to Sai’s character and therefore was able to portray it with confidence on screen. She said one of the reasons why people loved it was because the series contained no saas-bahu drama.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.