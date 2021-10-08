In Latest Post on Instagram, Shruti Haasan Flaunts Special Tattoo

Actor Shruti Haasan has shared on Instagram a special picture wherein she is seen flaunting a tattoo on her back. While the actor’s back is facing the camera, the picture appears to be a topless one. In the caption of this super-hot post, she has asked the people to say her name –- say it out loud. The picture has made the actor’s fans go crazy. Posted on Friday morning, the photograph has already received more than four lakh likes.

Not just that, the fans have filled the comments section with praises and compliments for Shruti. While most people have expressed their feelings through emoticons, some have also tried to use words. One of the users has written “Beautiful”. Another one said: “I shouted your name loud and now my neighbours are shouting at me". A third user commented “Nice back and tattoo”. While Shruti is looking breath-taking in the picture, the fact that it is black and white makes it sexier.

The popularity of this actor can be guessed by the simple fact that she has 17.8 million followers on her Instagram account. Shruti works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films. As far as work is concerned, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Shruti’s film ‘Salaar’ wherein she will be seen with Prabhas. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Jagapathi Babu.

The film is scheduled to premiere on April 14, 2022. Shruti is not just an actor but a singer as well. Her Instagram handle is a great source of entertainment for her fans as the actor posts photoshoots, workout videos and other funny clips.

