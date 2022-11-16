In Latest Post, Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Glimpses of her Wagah Trip

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who predominantly features in Marathi films, has ruled over the hearts and minds of the people for quite a long time now. The diva has proved her acting mettle with stellar performances in films like Hampi, Tula Kalnar Nahi and others. The actress also loves giving interesting glimpses about her whereabouts on social media and recently shared photos from her Wagah border trip.

It is an army outpost on the Indo-Pak border. The Shutter actress was happy that her wish to visit this place came true and wrote in the caption, “It was so overwhelming to see the euphoria at #wagahborder Patriotism flowing in its truest sense. The high energy, high emotion, high voltage, high pride…SWIPE TO SEE WHY AM I ending this on a high note."

Alongside the border, Sonalee shared a string of pictures clicked at the Wagah border. She looked elegant dressed in a jacket and green suit. She complimented her attire with shades. Sonalee also shared a picture with hubby Kunal Benodekar and her parents. Apart from the pictures, she also shared some videos of the enthusiastic crowd assembled at the Wagah border.

Fans loved this glimpse and one wrote that the Wagah border is filled with energetic vibes. This user also requested Sonalee visit the Jallianwala Bagh if possible. Another user from Pakistan commented that the ground reality between citizens of India and Pakistan is entirely different from what is reported by the media. This user also conveyed his best wishes to Sonalee.

Apart from this post, the Hirkani actress also made headlines for her upcoming movie Victoria directed by Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni. Actor Pushkar Jog will also essay a pivotal role in Victoria. From the first look, many have guessed that Victoria might be a horror film. Sonalee had dropped a poster of this movie which shows her extremely scared. This much-anticipated horror movie is slated to release on December 16.

Actors Aashay Kulkarni and Mikaila Telford have also essayed key roles in Victoria.

Read all the Latest Movies News here