In Latest Reels, Ashu Reddy's Sassy Response to Trolls Leaves Internet in Splits

Ashu Reddy catapulted to fame with her stint in the OTT edition of the reality show, BB Telugu, Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Ashu remains the talk of the town for sharing glimpses of her photoshoots and travel diaries as well. The Chal Mohan Ranga also becomes the target of trolls frequently for her posts. She addressed them in an Instagram reel and wrote in the caption, “Dedicated to few commentators on my profile #ashureddy #hatersgonnahate #loversgonnalove @joshapp.telugu @officialjoshapp #joshmeinaaja 1d”.

The actress imitates a dialogue from one of the yesteryear actress Rama Prabha’s films. The dialogue says, “Kamaturanam na bhayam na lajja”. The rough translation of this dialogue means, “One who is blinded by lust has neither fear nor shame.”

Ashu’s fans and colleagues couldn’t help admiring this video shared by the actress. A fan requested Ashu to make similar reels with other funny dialogues as well. However, others wrote a lot of obnoxious comments regarding Ashu’s clothing style and her photoshoots.



Apart from this video, Ashu also received limelight for her upcoming movie #PK directed by Hemanth P. After watching the 38-second teaser of this movie, users feel that it will revolve around the theme of college life. D Venkatesh has produced #PK under the banner Yashwanth Movies.

Kabir Rafi has curated the music of this film. Users were not particularly impressed with the teaser and requested the makers to release it on Youtube instead of at the box office. However, Ashu’s fans will be happy with the fact that #PK will be released in Hindi as well apart from the Telugu language.

Despite the lack of enthusiasm around #PK, makers are leaving no stone unturned for raising the excitement quotient around it. They have released a song titled There Is Pain In Love for which singers have provided vocals in 5 languages. These languages are Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here