In Latest Video, Rinku Rajguru Steals Hearts With Her Adorable Expressions

Rinku Rajguru became the talk of the town after she debuted with Nagraj Manjule’s hugely successful Marathi film Sairat. Rinku portrayed the role of Archie in the movie and was loved by almost everyone. The actor recently shared a cute video on Instagram and we just can’t get enough of it.

Rinku Rajguru recently shared a cute video on her Instagram. She can be seen giving a cute expression in the Hindi song ‘Pyaar Hua Chupke Se’. Fans have fallen in love with her after seeing her charming act. Fans are showering her with red heart emojis. The song was filmed by Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala originally, and Rikhu was no less than the Diva in giving adorable expressions.

For her look, she donned a very casual and laid-back look. She wore a pair of washed-out denim and a crop white shirt with prints all over it. She kept a no-makeup look and left her hair open.

Rinku also penned a beautiful caption for the video. “Stop thinking for a moment and learn to enjoy the opportunities that life gives you,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rinku recently made her debut in Bollywood with the sports drama Jhund. The film is helmed by Sairat fame filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Jhund marks Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s first Bollywood film. In the film, Rinku shared the screen with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and her Sairat co-star Akash Thosar. The movie was released on March 4 this year.

She portrayed Monica, a Mumbai slum kid, in the film. Rinku has also shared images of her movie avatar. She posted a couple of photos on Instagram of herself wearing a basic salwar suit.

Rinku, in addition to Jhund, was also seen in Unpaused: Naya Safar. The Amazon Prime anthology is centred on five separate stories about people experiencing various emotions during the Covid-19 outbreak in India. Last year, she appeared in the Netflix Hindi anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya.

