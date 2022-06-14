In Latest Video, Urfi Javed Shakes a Leg To Shammi Kapoor's Hit Number

Urfi Javed is known for her fashion choices which many say are bizarre at times. The actress always takes a step ahead in making headlines whenever she is spotted in public and never fails to impress fans with her creativity. Not just that, she is also very active on social media and keeps posting her dance videos as well.

Recently, something similar happened as the actress was seen dancing to a Bollywood retro song. Within just a day, her video received more than 70,000 likes and it is about to reach a million views as well.

In this latest video, Urfi Javed is seen grooving to Shammi Kapoor’s iconic song, “Oh Haseena Zulfon Wali Jaane Jahan”. Her outfit also gave a retro vibe to the viewers. She was wearing a blue backless mini dress with a lot of fringe details.

While sharing the video, she wrote, “I am not a dancer. Just thought this dress would look good on this song.”

Urfi Javed’s hot dance has made people’s hearts race even faster. With the actress’ new look, this dance video of her went almost instantly viral. This video has a lot of fans. The video’s comment section is flooded with compliments. One of the users said, “Beautiful lady with a beautiful smile.” Many users have responded with heart emojis in the comments section.

People are mostly aware that Urfi keeps creating her outfits. In an interview with The Indian Express, she stated that she has always preferred to dress in her style since childhood. She has always been inspired by Karisma Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar.

The diva eventually aspires to start her clothing brand for females who can’t afford designer outfits. Urfi feels that money isn’t everything when it comes to fashion. Those who cannot always afford fancy and branded clothing, should not be discouraged from experimenting because it demonstrates inventiveness.

