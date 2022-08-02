In Latest Video, Urfi Javed Ties Only A Rope Around Her Body; Internet Reacts

Internet sensation Urfi Javed stays in the headlines for her unique fashion sense and is quite popular with fans on social media. She often experiments with new styles and becomes a topic of discussion. She is also targeted by trolls but never gets affected by cheap comments, and continues to portray a self-identifying image.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi is once again in the news as she shared a video wearing nothing but skin-coloured lingerie and a green rope. She can be seen covering her modesty with her hands. The video went viral in no time and became a target of trolls.

The actress received much praise from users. Many called her the boldest woman on the planet and an example for women around the world. One user wrote, “Irresistible, gorgeous, flawless” in the comment section, with another writing, “So gorgeous and lovely today.” A third wrote, “You have crossed all the limits with this post!!”

Many also commented negatively on the actress’s video. An Insta user even compared her to Ranveer Singh’s daring naked photo shoot and said, “Still behind Ranveer Singh.”

Urfi Javed, 24, was first seen in the 2016 TV drama Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, now airing on ALTBalaji. Urfi Javed has also appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 last year but was unable to make big impressions as she was the first one to exit the show.

