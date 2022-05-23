In Latest Viral Video, Sapna Choudhary Dances to Haryanvi Song Lapete Choti Ke

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancing Queen, has been ruling the hearts and minds of her fans on and off social media. Recently, a dance video in which Sapna is seen wearing a salwar suit and performing killer moves to the beat of one of the Haryanvi songs went viral, much like her other clips that often make way to the Internet and then become everyone’s favourite.

In the video, Sapna is seen in a green salwar suit pulling off some brilliant dance moves on the Haryanvi song Lapete Choti Ke. This video has been uploaded on YouTube by a channel named Amandeep Beniwal Creation. It is being said that this video is from an event in Patna.

Fans are liking both her look and her dance. In the video, you can also see that the fans got very much excited after seeing her. People standing around the stage are seen recording Sapna’s dance on their mobile phones. The dance video received 12 k views on Youtube.

Sapna is very much active on social media. She loves to share various photos and videos with her fans. She has 4.9 million followers on her Instagram. This is not the first time Sapna impressed her fans with her dance moves. Only a few days go, she also uploaded another dance video to her Instagram handle.

In the video, she is wearing a red salwar suit and dancing at a live concert. Sapna’s fans went crazy after watching the video. One of them commented, “Love you ma’am”, and another one said, “Always rocking”. Others also appreciated her dance. The video received 52,591 likes and 449 k views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)



On the work front, Sapna is a popular Haryanvi dancer, singer and stage performer. She formed an orchestra group named Arkadeep Group, which is one of the leading groups in India. Her song Solid Body was a major hit among the audience. But she gained more fame after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11 as a commoner contestant.

She has also done a couple of item numbers in the movies Veere Di Wedding and Nanu KI Janu. She also debuted as a lead actress in the 2019 film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

