In Leaked Picture From Beast Sets, Vijay All-Set For Some Mind Blowing Action

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his next, Beast, with director Nelson Dilipkumar. The filming of the action-packed movie is progressing as per the schedule. The shooting is currently underway in Chennai with the team filming some important action sequences. Now, a picture from the sets is doing rounds on social media. The leaked picture depicts a scene where the crew is seen setting the stage for a perfect action shot.

Interestingly, the picture has been leaked from the sets, despite the no-phone policy of the makers.

In the picture, crew members, including camerapersons, and stunt experts are seen. A person is filling the area with smog to fulfil the requirement of the action scene. In the picture, one person is in military uniform and fans are guessing that the film will have a fight scene involving armed personnel.

The shooting began in April in Georgia. However, it was halted due to the Covid pandemic. Later, the shooting resumed in September and is currently on in Chennai. In October, a picture was leaked from the sets in which Vijay was spotted with a bloodied shirt.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Suresh Productions have snapped the Telugu rights of Beast for a whopping price. The film is being shot originally in Tamil.

In November itself, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Beast’ completed 100 days of shooting. Beast marks the 65th film of Vijay’s career and is said to be a gangster thriller. In the Tamil film, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and several other actors will be seen in supporting roles.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to release in theatres in June 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.