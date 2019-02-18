English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Light of Pulwama Terror Attack, Total Dhamaal to Not Release in Pakistan
Ajay Devgn shared the news on Twitter on Monday.
A file photo of Ajay Devgn.
Bollywood is not keeping silent over the recent terror attack in Pulwama that has left the nation fuming.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have cancelled their impending visit to Karachi, Ayushmann Khurrana has written a heartfelt poem for CRPF jawans and several other Bollywood celebs have come forward to financially help the situation in Kashmir and the families of the slain soldiers.
Now as an act of protest, the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Monday to share the decision. “In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” he tweeted.
The entire crew of the film, including the actors, has also pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh for the cause.
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, Indian film fraternity has condemned the "dastardly and cowardly" suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 that killed 49 troopers.
Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in URI: The Surgical Strike—a movie about India's surgical strike in Pakistan in response to the terrorist attack in Uri in 2016, tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."
Amitabh Bachchan's spokesperson confirmed that the megastar would donate Rs 500,000 each to the families of 40 CRPF troopers.
Meanwhile, starring Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, Total Dhamaal is slated to release on February 22.
देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है,— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 16, 2019
है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है,
परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है,
शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है,
उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है -
पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं!
-आयुष्मान #Pulwama
In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. 🙏— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 14, 2019
