In Lockdown, Milind Soman Unearths Adorable Throwback Pics from His and Grandparents' Wedding

Model and actor Milind Soman has shared a collage of two pictures which were clicked 80 years apart. One photo is of his grandparents while the other one is his picture with wife Ankita Konwar.

Captioning the photo, the actor wrote said, “Two pictures taken 80 years apart ! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018 so happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown (sic)."

Ankit and Milind’s picture is from their barefoot wedding that took place in the year 2018. While his grandparent’s photo is a monochrome shot in which both of them are sitting. In the picture, the history grandfather can be seen sporting a formal suit teamed up with a tie, while his grandmother is clad in a saree.

From the photo of their wedding, Milind is sporting a white shirt, white trousers teamed up with a black blazer while Ankita is wearing a white dress with a tiara made of flowers and is also holding a bunch of flowers too. The couple is standing against a backdrop of what looks like a waterfall.

Recently, the much in love couple celebrated the festival of Rongali Bihu at their Mumbai residence. The doting husband made an extra effort to ensure Ankita does not feel lonely on the occasion. In an Instagram post, Milind had shared a picture in which the couple was sporting traditional attires to celebrate the day.

He captioned the post as, “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe (sic)!!”

Follow @News18Movies for more