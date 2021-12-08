In Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan Urges PM Narendra Modi to Ensure Royalty for Actors

BJP MP from Gorakhpur and actor Ravi Kishan on Wednesday raised the issue of royalty for film actors during his speech in the Lok Sabha. In his appeal addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor-turned-politician said that all actors working across the country deserved royalty. He added that the BJP-led government has always thought about the film fraternity and previously worked for giving deserved royalties to singers and lyricists. Ravi emphasised that the government should also help actors in getting their dues.

Speaking to ETimes, Ravi said that the tradition of giving royalties to actors already exists globally like in Hollywood and China, and hence should be emulated in India too. Ravi believed that royalties would help cases like that of late actor Bharat Bhushan and others who had to face financial difficulties towards the end of their career.

He added that the royalty percentage could be determined based on the actor's screen time in the film.

Ravi himself is an established actor. He started his career with the 1992 Bollywood film Pitamber which also featured his now fellow BJP member and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Ravi worked in several Bollywood projects and TV serials before moving to Bhojpuri films in 2003. Ravi pioneered the rise of the Bhojpuri film industry in the early 2000s along with Manoj Tiwari and is counted among the first few superstars from the industry.

Bhojpuri films were known to give birth to superstars who first started their journey as singers, but Ravi managed to create his own place with just his acting calibre. Besides Bhojpuri and Hindi, he has also acted in several successful Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

Ravi was recently seen in MX Player's crime thriller web series Matsya Kaand where he portrayed the character named ACP Tejraj Singh. Directed by Ajay Buyan, Matsya Kaand also starred Ravi Dubey, Zoya Afroz, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.