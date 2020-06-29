In Loving Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar Pledges to Feed 550 Impoverished Families

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has pledged to feed 550 impoverished families in loving memory of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bhumi and Sushant worked together in Abhishek Chaubey's critically-acclaimed film Son Chiriya, which released last year.

Bhumi took to Twitter to announce the same. The actress has joined hands with director Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya's Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation to feed the impoverished families.

She wrote, "In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the EK Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let's show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. - Bhumi."

Earlier, Abhishek, who launched Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood with the 2013 film Kai Po Che!, paid a special tribute to him along with his wife Pragya as they pledged to feed 3,400 impoverished families through her NGO in memory of the late actor.

Sharing the news in an Instagram post, Pragya wrote, “We will miss you #sushantsinghrajput #ishaan #mansoor #kaipoche #kedarnath #abhishekkapoor #eksaathfoundation.” She told IANS, “It’s our way of honouring him and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to.”

Abhishek and Pragya were among the few from the film industry who were present at Sushant’s funeral, which took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium on June 15. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home a day earlier, on June 14. The Mumbai police confirmed that it was a case of death by suicide and that no note was found.

After collaborating together on Kai Po Che!, Abhishek directed Sushant in the 2018 romantic tragedy Kedarnath, which marked the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan.

