In Madurai, Rajinikanth Fans Cut 73 KG Cake On Thalaiva's 72nd Birthday

Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday today, December 12. Throughout the day, people have been sending their best wishes to the veteran superstar. Both celebrities and fans are equally committed to making the day memorable. Rajinikanth’s fans in Madurai celebrated Thalaiva’s birthday by cutting a 15-foot-long cake, weighing 73 kilograms. They also celebrated the occasion with Villupaattu (a form of musical storytelling), in which they stated that their Thalaivar will remain a superstar, whether he enters politics or not. The message written on the cake also drew attention: “One Nation, One Election.”

Later, Rajinikanth’s co-star Kamal Haasan, wished him on his birthday and tweeted, “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. On this special day, I wish you to continue your successful journey."

Dulquer Salmaan wished Rajinikanth with a fan-made poster of his look from Baba. His post read, “Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever! HBD Superstar Rajinikanth @Rajinikanth."

The Thalaivar will next appear in two films. One of them is Jailer in which he would work with director Nelson Dilipkumar. He will collaborate with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth on the other one, titled Lal Salaam.

He is also said to have signed a two-film deal with Lyca Productions. He was most recently seen in Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film in which he played a caring brother opened well at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here