In Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, Neha, Yash to Come Closer, Play Holi Together

Yash and Neha will be seen celebrating Holi in the upcoming episode of the popular Marathi show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. The episode will be a treat for the audience as they will get to see the show’s lead Neha and Yash coming closer. This comes after the duo expressed their feelings to each other.

Sharing the promo video of the Holi episode on their Instagram handle, Zee Marathi wrote, “New colours will be filled in Neha’s life. Mon to Sat, 8:30 p.m".

The video shows Neha and Yash saying sorry to each other and then playing Holi with other family members and friends. Yash also lifts Pari (Neha’s daughter) and plays Holi with her.

The latest promo has delighted the fans. In the comment section on Instagram, one fan wrote, “This is superbbbbb @zeemarathiofficial." “Can’t wait," commented another.

Fans have always adored the chemistry of the show’s lead couple, Yash and Neha. Yash had earlier expressed his love for Neha on various occasions, but she never reciprocated. In one of the most interesting twists to the show then, Russian actor Jane Kataria was introduced as Jessica, Yash’s ex-girlfriend.

Bringing Jessica was a ploy by Yash and his friend Sameer to make Neha jealous. The plan worked and Neha finally confessed her feelings for Yash.

Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Yashwardhan (Yash), who is a business tycoon on the show. The role of Neha is being essayed by Prarthana Behere. Myra Vakul is seen in the role of Neha’s daughter Pari. Mohan Joshi, Sankarshan Karhade, Sheetal Kshirsagar, and Aanand Kale play key roles in the serial. The show premiered on Zee Marathi on August 23, last year. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath is directed by Ajay Mayekar. Creative Minds Productions has bankrolled the show.

