In Mei Hoom Moosa's First Look, Suresh Gopi Sports Handlebar Moustache

The makers of the much-awaited Mei Hoom Moosa have unveiled the first look poster of the movie. Suresh Gopi is seen in a handlebar moustache in it and is seen playing his age. Along with him, Saiju Kurup, Srinda, and Poonam Bajwa are also spotted in the poster. Suresh Gopi’s Official team has released the poster on Social media. Along with the post they wrote, “Our first look at Mei Hoom Moosa. Can’t wait to give you more updates.” The first look received a lot of love from the viewers.

Mei Hom Moosa is all set to hit the screens on September 30. Directed by Jibu Jacob, the film marks his fifth directorial project after Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Adhyarathri, and Ellam Sheriyakum. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Dr Roy CJ and Thomas Thiuvalla under the Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla Films.

The shooting started in March and the few crucial portions were shot in Punjab and Delhi. Suresh will be seen playing the role of an ex-army officer in the film.

Rubesh Rain has penned the screenplay of the film which will be distributed by Central Pictures in Kerala. Sreenath Sivasankaran composed the music while Sajith Shivaganga handled the art direction. Suresh will play the lead role in the movie and it will be his 253rd project as an actor.

Vishnu Narayanan and Sooraj ES have handled the camera and editing respectively. The movie will also have several other talented actors such as Johny Antony, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, Major Ravi, Kannan Sagar, Sashankan Mayyanadu, Midhun Ramesh, Ashwini, Saran, Jijina, and Srinda.

On the work front, superstar Suresh has a lot of projects, including Ottakkomban, based on a real-life character. A sequel of his movie Highway and a long pending Tamil movie Thamizharasan.

