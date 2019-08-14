In Memoriam: Madame Tussauds Singapore to Unveil Sridevi’s Wax Figure in September

On actress Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary on August 13, Madame Tussauds Singapore announced that it would launch the late actress's wax figure in September.

"Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor. As a tribute to the Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore," read a tweet from Madame Tussauds Singapore's handle.

Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor ☺As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevi pic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Her husband producer Boney Kapoor expressed gratitude on Sridevi receiving the honour posthumously. "I am very touched @MTsSingapore is honoring @sridevibkapoor & her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I along my family will be part of the occasion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month," he tweeted on Tuesday.

I am very touched @MTsSingapore is honoring @sridevibkapoor & her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I along my family will be part of the ocassion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month.#SrideviMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Sridevi, who ruled the Bollywood box-office in the 80s, died on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.

